Ashton Kutcher, James Corden and More Raise $12.1 Million for Cancer Research

Visionaries and icons in medicine, philanthropy, education, art and entertainment came together for the fourth Rebels With A Cause gala on October 24th to show support for the lifesaving research conducted by Dr. David B. Agus, MD, Founding Director and CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC. The elegant evening was held at The Water Garden in Santa Monica with a number of notable guests in attendance including Ashton Kutcher, James Corden, David Foster, Sara Foster, Pia Toscano, Barry Manilow, Lorna Luft, Linda Ramone, Mitchell Hoog, Jai Rodriguez, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, David Blaine and more.

The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine is highly credited for its work in combinining interdisciplinary research with the prevention and treatment of cancer. Larry Ellison, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Oracle, was the surprise honoree for the evening. As a way to recognize him for his continous support and unwavering commitment to the Institute throughout the years, Ellison was celebrated with a standing ovation and the first-ever Rebels With A Cause Award.

The night never fell short of entertaining, as Tony Award winner and host of The Late Late Show, James Corden, emceed the event, while musical performances were provided by musical genius David Foster with American Idol Alum Pia Toscano, and none other than The Red Hot Chilli Peppers. All those who attended the gala and supported the Ellison Institute played a significant role in advancing cancer research efforts by raising $12.1 million for the cause. Funds from the evening will go towards the Ellison Institute’s continued dedication to discovering and improving the most effective cancer treatments for those in urgent need during critical times.