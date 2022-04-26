Ariel Levy Is Headed Towards The Top Of The Sports Management Business

By Evan Arroyo By Evan Arroyo | | People



Photo Courtesy of Ariel Levy

Growing up in Bergen County, New Jersey, Ariel Levy always had a deep desire to do something great with his life. Ever since he was a young man, he’s been a sports fanatic and always envisioned himself becoming the CEO of a sports management business. When he was 17, he started his first agency, ASL Sports Group, which focused on representing overseas pros and NBA G League players. After being in the agency business for two years, Ariel Levy decided to follow his true passion, sports management.

Today, Ariel Levy focuses on day-to-day services, endorsements, marketing, PR, social media, and investments for his athletes. He represents 12+ athletes across the NBA and NFL at just 21. He has built up quite a reputable name for himself within the industry and was the youngest agent to represent an NBA player at 19 years old. In 2020 Ariel Levy was even featured in Men’s Health Magazine 20 under 20 alongside Zion Williamson.

The area that sets Ariel Levy apart from most agents is his emphasis on the long-term success of his athletes. Currently, he is building up a real estate portfolio for his athletes to have passive income that pays them for life. Ariel Levy has grown his athlete’s real estate portfolio to roughly 3+ million in 2021 and plans to exceed 10+ million in 2022. Ariel Levy wants his athletes to secure their financial future and their kids’ future. The statistics of young athletes going broke are staggering, and Ariel Levy’s primary intent is to make sure his athlete’s financial future is secure in safe cash flowing, appreciating assets.

The sky’s the limit for young Ariel Levy. He has already amassed 50+ million in yearly earnings for his athletes and plans to expand his outreach in the future. Young athletes need to receive proper representation, and the buck stops with Ariel Levy. If you or an athlete you know needs proper representation, reach out to Ariel Levy. Check him out on Instagram and keep up with his career.