    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: Stay Golden

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 19, 2019

Indulge in Exquisite Burgers from These LA Hotspots
Read More

October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks
Read More

October 8, 2019

Celebrity Favorite Compartés Launches Vegan Superfood Chocolate

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 1, 2020

Five Looks for Your Little Ones We're Loving for Summer
Read More

April 23, 2020

Forget About Tiger King. It's All About Tiger Queen
Read More

March 17, 2020

Keep Calm And Self-Care On
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Alternative Artist KNDRGRTN's Addition To Music With His New EP, Sleeping With My Clothes On

Thomas Herd | May 15, 2020 | People Interviews

KNDRGRTNS.jpeg

In the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, these days, there are more tools and resources for artists than ever. Thanks to the technology of online music software and audio distribution platforms like Soundcloud and even Spotify, everyday, artists are empowered to follow their dreams. But for Michigan-born artist KNDRGRTN, it was not just about pursuing a dream. For KNDRGRTN, music is more about fulfilling his own need and obligation to express himself creatively.

Hot off the release of his new EP, titled Sleeping with My Clothes On, KNDRGTN breaks in with six songs derived from passion and life experiences. Drawing inspiration from daily life and even calling on the music’s past, the singer knows no limits when it comes to searching for creativity.

But the 21-year-old artist wasn’t always just on the music path. Growing up as a dedicated athlete, KNDRGRTN had his sights set on a career as a football player. Though even with the intention of playing collegiate football, he felt music pulling him in another direction. Despite a history in sports, music has followed KNDRGRTN throughout his life. From dabbling in different instruments as a child, to playing in the school band through his middle school years, to focusing in on learning how to play the guitar, the budding artist always possessed a desire and drive to create music. After a year at the University of Michigan, KNDRGRTN decided to pursue music full time and moved to New York and eventually Los Angeles.

Now in LA, the alternative artist focuses fully on his music, constantly looking for new ways to create and discover new sound. With huge inspiration from varied artists like The Strokes, Tame Impala, and Kanye West, it is no wonder that KNDRGRTN has developed a sound that he calls “alternative rock with a hip-hop influence.”

Up next, KNDRGRTN looks forward to releasing more content paired with his project, Sleeping With My Clothes On. But lately, for the artist, he’s lent his creativity to more than just music. From painting, to film, video production and acting, he’s eager to do as much as he can. To learn more about KNDRGRTN, whether his music, his fashion or art, visit his website at www.kndr-grtn.com or visit his Instagram. (Link to @kindrgrtn)

Tags:

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: