Actor Jake Manley Shares Some Of His Favorite Summer Haute Spots Around Los Angeles

Kathryn Romeyn | May 8, 2019 | People

Actor Jake Manley stars in Netflix’s The Order and the forthcoming film A Dog’s Journey.

“The trails of Griffith Park (laparks.org/griffithpark) are perfect for getting some sun and connecting with nature, my two favorite things! Hiking is a great workout for the body and mind; it keeps me balanced and energized. Eric the Trainer (ericthetrainer.com) is a great place to cultivate fitness and genuine relationships—it’s really my second home. I love rolling around the North Hollywood Skate Park and popping some tricks. Firefly (fireflystudiocity.com) is always impressive with its beautiful fireplaces, amazing atmosphere and great food. I love getting away from the city to Topanga Canyon: Inn of the Seventh Ray (innoftheseventhray.com) there has an incredible, whimsical atmosphere. With its variety of meditation classes, The Den Meditation (denmeditation.com) is a much-needed sanctuary for me to explore mindfulness; a place to find stillness in this busy city is invaluable! The Now (thenowmassage.‌com) massage spa is very chill and has the coolest vibe. I pop in to revisit The Broad (thebroad.org) every couple of months to see old favorites and explore new ones. The exhibits are interactive and engaging, so it’s always superfun and fresh.”