A Warm Gesture Charity Shopping Event

Pharrell Williams, in partnership with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority hosted "A Warm Gesture", a charity shopping event, at the Beverly Center Uniqlo store on December 9, 2014. The children were given tokens to shop with as store employees helped them pick out the items they wanted. The event kicked off the "Thank you Los Angeles" events that will begin on December 13.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY GETTY IMAGES FOR UNIQLO