    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 10, 2019

A Warm Gesture Charity Shopping Event
Read More

November 20, 2019

Rogue Women LA
Read More

November 18, 2019

test

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 19, 2019

Indulge in Exquisite Burgers from These LA Hotspots
Read More

October 31, 2019

Dining News
Read More

October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 16, 2019

We Predict What Celebrities Will Be Engaged Soon... and Match Them With Conflict-Free Rings
Read More

December 16, 2019

A Conflict-Free Ring for Every Bride-to-Be
Read More

October 4, 2019

Hollywood's Favorite George the Jeweler Dishes on Trends & His A-List Clientele
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

A Warm Gesture Charity Shopping Event

| December 10, 2019 | Parties

Pharrell Williams, in partnership with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority hosted "A Warm Gesture", a charity shopping event, at the Beverly Center Uniqlo store on December 9, 2014. The children were given tokens to shop with as store employees helped them pick out the items they wanted. The event kicked off the "Thank you Los Angeles" events that will begin on December 13.


Tags: pharrell williams charity shopping event uniqlo

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY GETTY IMAGES FOR UNIQLO

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: