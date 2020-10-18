At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

9 Classy Items That Capture A Black-Tie Aesthetic

Faye Power Vande Vrede | October 28, 2020 | Style & Beauty

No matter the occasion, update your sophisticated- and formalwear with these new-age classics.

Black Tie Ralph Lauren Fall WinterRalph Lauren fall/winter 2020 campaign

Jo Malone London Oud Bergamot Cologne IntenseJo Malone, $190, London Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense, Shop Now

Ellis Brooklyn Myth eau de parfumEllis Brooklyn, $100, Myth Eau de Parfum, Shop Now

Ellis Brooklyn CBD body oilEllis Brooklyn, $65, CBD Body Oil, Shop Now

Aspinal of London leather hip flaskAspinal of London, $75, Leather Hip Flask, Shop Now

Aspinal of London scarf ringAspinal of London, $50, Sliver Finish Metal Hardware Aspinal Shield Scarf Ring, Shop Now

Salvatore Ferragamo La Commedia candleSalvatore Ferragamo, $140, La Commedia Candle, Shop Now

Salvatore Ferragamo black Gancini notebookSalvatore Ferragamo, $130, Black Gancini Notebook, Shop Now

John Brevard teak Fabri accent chairJohn Brevard, $10,000, Teak Fabri Accent Chair, Shop Now

GiGi New York The Martini Field GuideGiGi New York, $85, The Martini Field Guide, Shop Now

Photography by: Courtesy of brands

