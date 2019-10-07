    

Parties

October 7, 2019

GBK Productions Pre-EMMYs Luxury Gifting Lounge
September 25, 2019

71st Primetime Emmy Awards
September 25, 2019

StyleWeekOC 2019

People

October 1, 2019

Ben Platt Talks Netflix Dramedy 'The Politician,' His First Solo Album & Whom He Most Wants to Work With
September 24, 2019

Actress Hannah Zeile on the Season 4 Premiere of This is Us
September 23, 2019

Secret Source: Jaime Martín Gives His LA Musts

Food & Drink

October 9, 2019

Tasting Glenfiddich Grand Cru, a 23-Year-Old Gem Finished in Ex-French Wine Casks
October 8, 2019

Celebrity Favorite Compartés Launches Vegan Superfood Chocolate
September 16, 2019

9 Spots & Experiences to Add To Your Next Napa Valley Trip

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

October 4, 2019

Hollywood's Favorite George the Jeweler Dishes on Trends & His A-List Clientele
September 23, 2019

Real Estate Experts Josh Flagg & Bobby Boyd Talk Style
September 18, 2019

Meet Julie Harrah, Whose In-Demand Designs Are Loved by the Stars
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
71st Primetime Emmy Awards

| September 25, 2019 | Parties

Television’s brightest talents and hottest stars came out to celebrate the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The night’s big winners included Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Writing for a Comedy Series, as well as shared in Fleabag’s Best Comedy win and Game of Thrones, which won Best Drama as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Peter Dinklage. Other programs honored included Killing Eve, Ozark, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, and Chernobyl.

Tags: phoebe waller-bridge peter dinklage

Photography by: Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

