Television’s brightest talents and hottest stars came out to celebrate the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The night’s big winners included Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Writing for a Comedy Series, as well as shared in Fleabag’s Best Comedy win and Game of Thrones, which won Best Drama as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Peter Dinklage. Other programs honored included Killing Eve, Ozark, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, and Chernobyl.

