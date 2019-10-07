Phoebe Waller-Bridge and one of her many Emmys of the evening
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and one of her many Emmys of the evening
Ryan Murphy, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brad Falchuk pose in the audience
Ryan Murphy, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Brad Falchuk pose in the audience
Regina King and Mandy Moore catch up on the purple carpet
Regina King and Mandy Moore catch up on the purple carpet
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K Brown
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K Brown
Billy Porter
Billy Porter
Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams
Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams
Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay
The always stylish Natasha Lyonne
The always stylish Natasha Lyonne
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman
The cast of HBO's Veep
The cast of HBO's Veep
RuPaul and Zendaya
RuPaul and Zendaya
Television’s brightest talents and hottest stars came out to celebrate the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The night’s big winners included Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Writing for a Comedy Series, as well as shared in Fleabag’s Best Comedy win and Game of Thrones, which won Best Drama as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Peter Dinklage. Other programs honored included Killing Eve, Ozark, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, and Chernobyl.
Photography by: Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images