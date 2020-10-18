Table Toppers: 5 Art Books To Collect Now

At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Dimetri Hogan Builds a Haven House in LA With Friends
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 12, 2020

Let's Do Brunch: Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's French Toast Recipe
Read More

November 10, 2020

Hold Your Drink: Jack Daniel's Limited-Release Is Here
Read More

November 6, 2020

5 Fine Dining Destinations in Los Angeles for Takeout

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 30, 2020

NBA Star Paul Pierce Selling Calabasas Mansion For $11 Million
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 14, 2020

Paul Newman, Steve McQueen's Watches Set Sales Records at Auction
Read More

December 14, 2020

On The Nose: This Bespoke Fragrance Line Is Next Level Luxury
Read More

December 11, 2020

Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein Divulges The Pieces She's Loving RN
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Table Toppers: 5 Art Books To Collect Now

Celia Konstantellou | December 18, 2020 | Lifestyle

Offering a peek inside private studios and poetry from acclaimed artists, we curated a collection of art tomes sure to top any collector’s list.Dali The Impossible Collection

Salvador Dalí: The Impossible Collection

Salvador Dalí: The Impossible Collection (Assouline) spotlights 100 works by Salvador Dalí—notably the most recognizable painter who managed to portray the angst and turbulence of the 20th century—selected by art historian and curator Paul Moorhouse. The book further delves into Dalí’s wide array of influences, ranging from old masters to realism, impressionism, fauvism and cubism.Sig Bergamin Art Life Cover

Art Life by Sig Bergamin

Acclaimed architect and designer Sig Bergamin is lauded for his chic interiors inspired by his travels and treasure hunting across the globe. In Art Life by Sig Bergamin (Assouline), vibrant tours of 12 of his interiors from Brazil to Portugal highlight the globe-trotting designer’s alternative aesthetic and enhance his steadfast appreciation for art and history. The result is a kaleidoscopic oeuvre of interiors that boast a blend of minimalist and maximalist decor from around the world. Open Studio Cover

Open Studio

A behind-the-scenes gaze at the art world, Open Studio (Phaidon) peers through the private studios of 17 of the most celebrated contemporary artists as they draw, paint, sculpt or design an original project that readers can recreate at home. With accessible, DIY creations, the book provides a practical list of supplies and illustrated instructions to inspire kids and adults alike to blaze their own creative trails.VERSAILLES BOOK high res

Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons

Narrating the captivating social and cultural milestones of the Palace of Versailles, Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons (Assouline) explores the historical property—from its hall of mirrors and gardens to the Grand Trianon and the Queen’s Hamlet. Illustrated with archival images, Catherine Pégard’s texts unveil the lavish stories that have unfolded within the hallowed halls.Kusama 2020 cove high res

Yayoi Kusama: Every Day I Pray for Love

Artist Yayoi Kusama’s visionary titles are a quintessential part of her eye-catching artworks, but also stand for appealing statements of cosmic spirituality. Yayoi Kusama: Every Day I Pray for Love (David Zwirner Books) highlights the importance words hold for the artist, while drawing special attention to the poetic titles of her paintings. In her most personal book to date, Kusama invites readers into her private world through recollections, providing insight into her creative process and the meaningful role language plays.

Tags: books

Photography by: Art Life, Versailles and Salvador DalÍ photos courtesy of Assouline; Yayoi Kusama, ©YAYOI KUSAMA,
photo Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York; Open Studio photo courtesy of Phaidon Press

 

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: