Table Toppers: 5 Art Books To Collect Now

Celia Konstantellou | December 18, 2020 | Lifestyle

Offering a peek inside private studios and poetry from acclaimed artists, we curated a collection of art tomes sure to top any collector’s list.

Salvador Dalí: The Impossible Collection

Salvador Dalí: The Impossible Collection (Assouline) spotlights 100 works by Salvador Dalí—notably the most recognizable painter who managed to portray the angst and turbulence of the 20th century—selected by art historian and curator Paul Moorhouse. The book further delves into Dalí’s wide array of influences, ranging from old masters to realism, impressionism, fauvism and cubism.

Art Life by Sig Bergamin

Acclaimed architect and designer Sig Bergamin is lauded for his chic interiors inspired by his travels and treasure hunting across the globe. In Art Life by Sig Bergamin (Assouline), vibrant tours of 12 of his interiors from Brazil to Portugal highlight the globe-trotting designer’s alternative aesthetic and enhance his steadfast appreciation for art and history. The result is a kaleidoscopic oeuvre of interiors that boast a blend of minimalist and maximalist decor from around the world.

Open Studio

A behind-the-scenes gaze at the art world, Open Studio (Phaidon) peers through the private studios of 17 of the most celebrated contemporary artists as they draw, paint, sculpt or design an original project that readers can recreate at home. With accessible, DIY creations, the book provides a practical list of supplies and illustrated instructions to inspire kids and adults alike to blaze their own creative trails.

Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons

Narrating the captivating social and cultural milestones of the Palace of Versailles, Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons (Assouline) explores the historical property—from its hall of mirrors and gardens to the Grand Trianon and the Queen’s Hamlet. Illustrated with archival images, Catherine Pégard’s texts unveil the lavish stories that have unfolded within the hallowed halls.

Yayoi Kusama: Every Day I Pray for Love

Artist Yayoi Kusama’s visionary titles are a quintessential part of her eye-catching artworks, but also stand for appealing statements of cosmic spirituality. Yayoi Kusama: Every Day I Pray for Love (David Zwirner Books) highlights the importance words hold for the artist, while drawing special attention to the poetic titles of her paintings. In her most personal book to date, Kusama invites readers into her private world through recollections, providing insight into her creative process and the meaningful role language plays.