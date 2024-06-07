Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Entertainment, Community, Drink, Apple News, City Life, Guides, Eat, Play, Events Calendar,

From fireworks to picnics to parties and more, here’s how to celebrate the Fourth of July in Los Angeles for the perfect Independence Day.





Photo by John McCoy

The Rooftop by JG

Get festive at one of the two seatings at JG’s rooftop. Both options feature a three-course prix-fixe menu, with the choice to upgrade to prime seating for extravagant firework views with a complimentary bottle of Champagne. No matter which you choose, the evening promises delicious meals, dazzling fireworks and remarkable views from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica.

Shore Hotel Santa Monica

Embark on an Independence Day extravaganza at TripAdvisor’s #1 Hotel in America, the Shore Hotel. The Poolside Cinema showing of “Captain America: The First Avenger” movie alongside its festive food and beverage menu sets up the perfect patriotic evening.

Photo courtesy of Shore Hotel

Summer Sessions Pool Party at The Godfrey Hotel

Celebrate July 4th in style at The Godfrey Hotel’s W Summer Sessions! Enjoy refreshing drinks, poolside bites and live DJs at the luxurious WET Deck. When the evening unfolds, immerse yourself in a vibrant fireworks display with 360-degree views of Los Angeles.

AmericaFest at Rose Bowl Stadium

Experience the thrill of AmericaFest at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium. Drawing crowds of tens of thousands, the stadium buzzes with excitement, offering a day of tailgating, entertainment and one of the largest fireworks shows in America.

Andaz West Hollywood Rooftop Pool Party

What better way to spend Independence Day than L.A.’s highest rooftop pool? The lively atmosphere of the Andaz West Hollywood rooftop is the perfect destination for breathtaking views, a luxury heated pool and an array of food and drinks from Bryant’s Pool Bar.

Freedom Run LA

Start your July 4th weekend on the right foot with a freedom run. Whether you and your crew are up for a 5k, 10k or half-marathon, you can run with pride knowing you are honoring our nation’s heroes.

San Pedro Bay Fireworks Sail

Set sail at sunset across San Pedro Bay and celebrate the 4th alongside a thrilling fireworks show. It’s not one to miss!

Intercontinental Los Angeles

End your 4th of July celebration with a bang at the 70th-floor Lobby Lounge. Honor America’s birthday in grand style with specialty food & drinks, panoramic skyline views and endless dancing under the stars.

Photo courtesy of Intercontinental Los Angeles

Spire 73 Red, White & Blue Party

Bring your party to the tallest open-air bar, Spire 73, for a prime viewing of fireworks illuminating the Los Angeles sky. Soak up the lively ambiance with food & drinks specials and dance the night away to DJ mixes.

Pool Party at Skybar @ Mondrian

Gear up in your best red, white and blue swimwear and head over to West Hollywood to dive into the 10th annual 4th of July pool party at Mondrian’s Skybar.

Pier Pressure Party Cruise

The biggest yacht party on the West Coast is happening right in Marina Del Rey, and you don’t want to miss it. With an all-star DJ lineup, exclusive VIP tables and three decks featuring two floors of electrifying music, there’s guaranteed to be a festive atmosphere for every partygoer.

Gloria Molina Grand Park Downtown Block Party

Seen enough fireworks and are ready for a more unique change? Make your way to Grand Park and watch the Los Angeles sky light up with 800 illuminated drones. As you await the excitement, indulge in the delights of live music, a Ferris wheel and an assortment of food trucks.

Harry Connick Jr. at the Hollywood Bowl

How often do you get to celebrate America with a Grammy and Emmy winner? Experience a one-of-a-kind American celebration with Harry Connick, Jr. and his band at the Hollywood Bowl as they set the stage for a weekend full of music, fireworks and fun.

LAX Coastal Fourth of July Parade

Nothing says Independence Day like an exhilarating parade full of all the joys of summer celebration. Join the LAX Coastal area for their “Sounds of Summer” festivities, celebrating the 4th of July with vibrant music and the spirit of the L.A. community.

Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA

Get ready to kick your Fourth of July celebration up a notch! Your ticket into the Rooftop Cinema Club scores you a tasty plate of barbecue and a refreshing drink, but as soon as you enter, prepare to be immersed in rooftop vibes, live tunes and, best of all, a screening of “Independence Day” under the stars.

Marina del Rey Fourth of July Fireworks

Nothing compares to the 4th of July fireworks at Marina Del Rey! Whether you’re indulging in waterfront dining, embarking on a yacht adventure or soaking up the festive atmosphere in the park, it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss.

Photo courtesy of Cinespia

Rocky and Fireworks at Cinespia

Step into a cinematic adventure like no other at the Cinespia Rocky and Fireworks Celebration. Enjoy the iconic movie “Rocky” under the night sky, followed by an enchanting fireworks display.

Fourth of July City Cruise Dinner

Sail off for an unforgettable Fourth of July aboard Marina Del Rey’s classy cruise dinner. Get ready to savor the event of the summer with gourmet meals, tasty cocktails and top-notch service. Whether you’re enjoying the sunset from our cozy interior or rooftop decks, our DJ will ensure the festive ambiance remains.