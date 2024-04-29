Everything You Need To Know About 21 Savage At The Kia Forum

By: Emily Adams By: Emily Adams | | Culture Lifestyle Feature

Get ready for a memorable night as 21 Savage solo headlines The American Dream Tour in Los Angeles. Read below for everything you need to know about the show.

The Basics

21 Savage will play live at the Kia Forum on May 7 as part of The American Dream Tour. Guest artists such as J.I.D., Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold will join him for an electrifying night of music.

Bag Policy

The Kia Forum enforces a clear bag policy, so opt for a clear bag that is smaller than or equal to 12” x 6” x 12”. If you don't have a clear bag, a gallon-sized plastic bag is sure to do the trick. If you have a small clutch or wristlet that is 9”x 6” you are allowed to bring it and it does not need to be clear.

Parking

Reserved parking is available for purchase before the event, so be sure to secure your spot. Alternatively, opting for ride-sharing, carpooling or public transit can be a great idea if you prefer to leave your car at home.

Where to Eat

Starting at 5 p.m., the Forum’s outdoor Terrace will serve food and beverages from some of L.A.’s favorite restaurants such as Carney’s. You can also find standard arena concessions like popcorn and pretzels throughout the Forum. On the other hand, if you prefer a full, satisfying meal, consider dropping into the likes of Sunday Gravy or Dulan’s on your way to the show. See our full list of recommended pre-show restaurants.

What to Expect

Expect a thrilling performance with hits like “redrum,” “Who Want Smoke?” and more. 21 Savage has shared headlines with Drake and J. Cole in recent years, so The American Dream Tour will mark his first solo headlining tour since 2019. Be prepared to experience his own unparalleled talent right before your eyes.

