On Sept. 12, music’s buzziest stars descended on New Jersey in their best glitter, glam and leather. The MTV Video Music Awards attracted top talent across the industry, and all the stars showed up to impress. See the 12 best dressed below.

Cardi B + Offset

Cardi B and Offset dazzled on the pink carpet as a duo in complementary steel-touched looks. In a custom Dilara Fındıkoğlu Girl Armour Dress, Cardi proved thousands of hairclips can indeed be fashionable. Meanwhile, Offset featured a number of matching hairclips along his hairline, which paired well with his cropped-jacket suit and western belt.

Coco Jones

The Bel-Air star and rising singer nodded to the VMA’s history of daring fashion moments with a look that was equal parts bold and high glam. Sleek in all black, Coco Jones arrived in a leather Moschino two-piece set.

Danna Paola

Danna Paola softened her goth style with a fluffy-collared jacket that topped her black leather dress. She sealed the dark look with black heeled boots, a cross necklace and black lipstick.

Demi Lovato

An elevated, polished approach to the goth look, Demi Lovato was fashionably emo in an oversized coat with geometric shoulders, slicked-back hair, a black mini dress and, of course, winged eyeliner.

Luxx Noir London

The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum was also part of the chorus of VMA attendees who knew black-on-black fashion moments were the name of the game. Luxx Noir London brought a rocker vibe in a patent leather mini dress and stiletto boots.

Maneskin

Maneskin kept it relatively muted, but still head-turning in black-on-black ensembles. The Italian band went on to win Best Rock Video after walking the carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion

The ultimate example of chic meets risqué, Megan Thee Stallion impressed in a custom black sheer dress by Brandon Blackwood. She finished the look with slicked-back hair and a silver collar choker.

Olivia Rodrigo

Less than a week after the applauded release of her sophomore album, Olivia Rodrigo wowed in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. Handmade in the designer’s Paris atelier, the sparkling gown is made of more than 150,000 Swarovski crystals.

Sabrina Carpenter

The budding actress-turned-singer looked to the impeccable eye of Vera Wang for her VMA outfit. Opting for a white Italian tulle-draped gown with a crystal-embellished corset, Sabrina Carpenter’s custom Vera Wang haute collection dress was angelic with a bit of edge.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez turned on starlet mode in a custom, hand-beaded, scarlet gown by Oscar de La Renta. The ultimate dress as we segway from summer into fall, it features a halter neckline, floral tendril skirt, a corset bodice and thousands of beads.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may be headed toward the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) next month, but her VMAs look was a definite nod to her Reputation era. Her ruched custom Versace gown was paired with Jimmy Choo stilettos, stacked necklaces by Anita Ko and Joseph Saidian and Sons Jewelry and Maria Tash earrings.

Nearly 40 years on, music’s stars continue to stun for the MTV Video Music Awards.



