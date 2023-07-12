Here Are The 2023 Emmy Award Nominations

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Feature Movies Television Awards

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus Season 2.

On July 12, Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards. From The Last of Us to The White Lotus, The Bear and Succession, plenty of fan favorites and critically acclaimed series scooped up nominations. The Emmys ceremony is set for Sept. 18. At the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles (should the ceremony be unaffected by industry strikes). Will your favorite stars be there? See the full list of major nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharp, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Blackbird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell