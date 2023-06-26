Here Is The Full List Of 2023 BET Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Feature Awards

Latto attends the 2023 BET Awards.

On June 5 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the BET Awards took over for a night of celebrating the best in music, movies, culture and more. See below for the full list of winners.

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great - GloRilla

Breezy - Chris Brown

God Did - DJ Khaled

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers- Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance - Beyoncé (WINNER) (TIE)

SOS - Sza - (WINNER) (TIE)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Sza - *WINNER

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown - (WINNER) (TIE)

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher - (WINNER) (TIE)

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage - (WINNER)

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy” (remix) - Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”- King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” - Future feat. Drake & Tems (WINNER)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” - Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” - Sza (WINNER)

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$ap Rocky for Awge

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor (WINNER)

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones (WINNER)

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

“Finished (Live)” - Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy” - Cece Winans

“Kingdom” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” - Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” - Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” - PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé (WINNER)

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake feat. 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” - Sza

“Last Last” - Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” - Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

BET Her

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé (WINNER)

“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” - Coi Leray

“Special” - Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris (WINNER)

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett (WINNER)

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts (WINNER)

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry