Here Are The 2023 Academy Award Nominations

Austin Butler is nominated for his performance in Elvis.
On Jan. 24, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The films include award season leaders like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár. Welcome standouts include nominations for Stephanie Hsu in EEAAO and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.
To see who wins on the big night, you can tune into the 95th Oscars on March 12 on ABC, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. See all of the nominees below.
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Austin Butler in Elvis
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best animated feature film of the year
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Achievement in cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Darius Khondji
Elvis Mandy Walker
Empire of Light Roger Deakins
Tár Florian Hoffmeister
Achievement in costume design
Babylon Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ruth Carter
Elvis Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Jenny Beavan
Achievement in directing
The Banshees of Inisherin Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg
Tár Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund
Best documentary feature
All That Breathes Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Navalny Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best documentary short subject
The Elephant Whisperers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Achievement in film editing
The Banshees of Inisherin Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once Paul Rogers
Tár Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton
Best international feature film of the year
All Quiet on the Western Front Germany
Argentina, 1985 Argentina
Close Belgium
EO Poland
The Quiet Girl Ireland
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
All Quiet on the Western Front Volker Bertelmann
Babylon Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once Son Lux
The Fabelmans John Williams
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu from RRR
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best motion picture of the year
All Quiet on the Western Front Malte Grunert, Producer
Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
The Banshees of Inisherin Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Elvis Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
The Fabelmans Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
Tár Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
Triangle of Sadness Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
Women Talking Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Achievement in production design
All Quiet on the Western Front Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
Best animated short film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It Lachlan Pendragon
Best live action short film
An Irish Goodbye Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase Cyrus Neshvad
Achievement in sound
All Quiet on the Western Front Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Achievement in visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Written by Rian Johnson
Living Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin Written by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár Written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness Written by Ruben Östlund
