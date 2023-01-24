Here Are The 2023 Academy Award Nominations

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Feature Movies Awards

Austin Butler is nominated for his performance in Elvis.

On Jan. 24, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The films include award season leaders like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár. Welcome standouts include nominations for Stephanie Hsu in EEAAO and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.

To see who wins on the big night, you can tune into the 95th Oscars on March 12 on ABC, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. See all of the nominees below.

See also: Where To Watch Every Golden Globe-Nominated Film And TV Show

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best animated feature film of the year

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Achievement in cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Darius Khondji

Elvis Mandy Walker

Empire of Light Roger Deakins

Tár Florian Hoffmeister

Achievement in costume design

Babylon Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ruth Carter

Elvis Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Jenny Beavan

Achievement in directing

The Banshees of Inisherin Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg

Tár Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund

Best documentary feature

All That Breathes Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best documentary short subject

The Elephant Whisperers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Achievement in film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once Paul Rogers

Tár Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton

Best international feature film of the year

All Quiet on the Western Front Germany

Argentina, 1985 Argentina

Close Belgium

EO Poland

The Quiet Girl Ireland

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

All Quiet on the Western Front Volker Bertelmann

Babylon Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once Son Lux

The Fabelmans John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu from RRR

Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best motion picture of the year

All Quiet on the Western Front Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Tár Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Achievement in production design

All Quiet on the Western Front Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

Best animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It Lachlan Pendragon

Best live action short film

An Irish Goodbye Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase Cyrus Neshvad

Achievement in sound

All Quiet on the Western Front Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Achievement in visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Written by Rian Johnson

Living Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness Written by Ruben Östlund